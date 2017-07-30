Johnson allowed a solo homer while striking out one over one inning to blow the save Saturday against the Phillies.

Johnson gave up the homer to Odubel Herrera with one out in the ninth inning to blow his eighth save of the year. Despite the blown saves and a 4.22 ERA, the fact that he has 22 saves makes him a valuable fantasy asset.

