Braves' Jim Johnson: No longer primary closer
Johnson will share closing duties with Arodys Vizcaino going forward, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "Probably mix and match maybe and see where we are at in the (opposing) lineups and things like that, and give some (other) guys a chance," Braves manager Brian Snitker said after Sunday's game.
Snitker's announcement comes one day after Johnson blew his eighth save of the year, but the decision likely has as much to do with the rebuilding Braves looking to the future as it does the veteran reliever's actual performance. Johnson's 4.19 ERA does reflect some bad luck as compared to his 2.92 FIP, and he won't be out of the ninth-inning mix entirely, but in fantasy formats where every save isn't necessarily precious it might be time to consider other options in his roster spot.
