Braves' Jim Johnson: Pitches out of jam for 22nd save
Johnson pitched around a double and a walk during a scoreless ninth inning to collect his 22nd save of the season during Thursday's win over the Dodgers.
Johnson has provided respectable fantasy numbers this season, but his outlook could change in a hurry in the event of a deadline deal. He's a prime candidate to relocate to a contender that's looking to bolster its bullpen, and in almost all cases, he probably wouldn't be closing out games for his new team. It's a situation to monitor. In the meantime, Johnson remains a solid asset in all settings.
More News
