Braves' Jim Johnson: Returns to action
Johnson (Achilles) tossed 1.2 perfect innings across two appearances Sunday and Monday.
A bout of Achilles tendinitis cost Johnson most of September, but he has recovered in time to make a few appearances before the end of the season. Johnson lost his grip on the closer role shortly after the All-Star break and has failed to get right in lower-leverage spots, posting an 11.12 ERA and 2.03 WHIP since Aug. 1. It's hard to imagine he will get the job back at any point in 2018.
More News
-
Braves' Jim Johnson: Dealing with Achilles tendinitis•
-
Braves' Jim Johnson: Struggles continue Wednesday•
-
Braves' Jim Johnson: No longer primary closer•
-
Braves' Jim Johnson: Blows eighth save Saturday•
-
Braves' Jim Johnson: Pitches out of jam for 22nd save•
-
Braves' Jim Johnson: Notches 21st save Saturday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...