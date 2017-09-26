Play

Johnson (Achilles) tossed 1.2 perfect innings across two appearances Sunday and Monday.

A bout of Achilles tendinitis cost Johnson most of September, but he has recovered in time to make a few appearances before the end of the season. Johnson lost his grip on the closer role shortly after the All-Star break and has failed to get right in lower-leverage spots, posting an 11.12 ERA and 2.03 WHIP since Aug. 1. It's hard to imagine he will get the job back at any point in 2018.

