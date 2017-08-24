Braves' Jim Johnson: Struggles continue Wednesday
Johnson (6-3) took the loss Wednesday while blowing his ninth save of the season, entering the game in the eighth inning and getting tagged for four runs on three hits and a walk while failing to record an out in a 9-6 loss to the Mariners.
The veteran reliever has fallen completely apart, getting scored upon in four straight appearances and seeing his ERA balloon from 3.86 to 5.69 in the process. Johnson hasn't recorded a save in over a month, and without ninth-inning work to prop up his value, Johnson should be far away from any fantasy rosters right now.
