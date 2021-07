Pederson will lead off and play right field against the Rays on Saturday.

Pederson didn't join his new team soon enough to start Friday's contest, but Saturday's lineup makes it clear he'll play a key role for his new team in the second half. The Atlanta lineup is of course not the same with Ronald Acuna (knee) out for the year, but the team still has a few big bats behind him who could help him score plenty of runs as long as he remains in the leadoff spot.