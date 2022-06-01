Atlanta claimed Dunand off waivers from Miami on Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Atlanta opened up room for Dunand on the 40-man roster by transferring catcher Manny Pina (wrist) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL. Dunand appeared in three games for Miami over two stints in the majors earlier this season, but he'll likely stick around at the Triple-A level with Atlanta for the remainder of the campaign if everyday infielders Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies and Dansby Swanson maintain health in the months to come.