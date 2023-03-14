site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Joe Dunand: Sent to minor-league camp
RotoWire Staff
Mar 14, 2023
Dunand was reassigned Tuesday to minor-league camp by Atlanta.
Dunand will likely be a lineup option for Triple-A Gwinnett to begin 2023. The 51st pick of the 2017 draft hit just .214/.313/.342 in 90 games with Gwinnett and Triple-A Jacksonville before being claimed off waivers from the Marlins.
