Hudson signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Dec. 5.
Hudson will provide organizational catching depth for an Atlanta club that features a new No. 1 catcher heading into 2023 in Sean Murphy, whom the club acquired in a three-team deal with the Athletics and Brewers earlier this week. Travis d'Arnaud is expected to begin the season as Murphy's top backup, so unless either of the two backstops are sidelined at any point during the upcoming season, Hudson is unlikely to surface in the majors. Hudson has spent the entirety of the past two seasons at the Triple-A level since seeing action in nine games with Seattle in 2020.