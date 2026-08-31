Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said Monday that Jimenez (knee) has been responding well to throwing multiple bullpen sessions over the past few weeks, though the skipper acknowledged that a return from the 60-day injured list this season would still be a "giant leap," Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.

On the mend after undergoing a third surgery on his left knee in the spring, Jimenez is making good progress in his recovery and seemingly took an important step forward Monday by reporting to Atlanta to continue his rehab after he had previously been working out at the organization's facility in Florida. Per Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jimenez threw a 20-pitch side session at Truist Park and also took part in pitcher's fielding practice Monday. Jimenez will still need to complete a series of live sessions and then perhaps go on a rehab assignment before Atlanta seriously considers activating him, and it's not clear if the 31-year-old will have enough time to check all of those boxes before the end of the regular season. Jimenez hasn't pitched in a big-league or minor-league game since October 2024.