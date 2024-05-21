Jimenez (1-1) blew his first save of the season and took the loss in the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Padres, coughing up four runs on three hits and two walks in one inning. He failed to strike out a batter.

The right-hander entered a 5-2 game in the top of the eighth inning and immediately issued a four-pitch walk to Ha-Seong Kim, setting the stage for a rare disastrous outing. Jimenez has only been charged with runs in three of his 18 appearances this season, posting a 3.50 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB over 18 innings with nine holds and a win as one of Atlanta's most reliable setup men.