Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Aug. 14 that Jimenez (knee) won't return from the 60-day injured list this season, MLB.com reports.

Jimenez will wind up missing the entire 2025 season after he underwent surgery last November to address cartilage damage in his left knee. The reliever initially appeared on track to join Atlanta at some point in the second half after he resumed throwing off a mound in early July, but he experienced a setback with his knee about a month ago that resulted in him getting shut down from throwing. Jimenez will turn his focus to getting healthy for spring training as he heads into the final season of his three-year, $26 million deal in 2026.