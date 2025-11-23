Atlanta signed Payamps to a one-year, $2.25 million contract Sunday.

Payamps joined Atlanta as a waiver claim in late September and was outrighted to Triple-A on Nov. 6. That move was likely made by the team to avoid an arbitration hearing, as the $2.25 million agreed to by the sides Sunday is probably less than what the veteran reliever would have received in arbitration. Regardless, Payamps now seems ticketed for a role in Atlanta's bullpen in 2026. He's had plenty of major-league success but will be looking to rebound from a career-worst 2025 campaign during which he posted a 6.84 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB over 26.1 innings across 30 appearances between Atlanta and Milwaukee.