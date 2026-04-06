Payamps (0-1) took the loss Sunday against the Diamondbacks, failing to record an out and giving up an unearned run on one hit.

The right-hander took the mound to begin the 10th inning in a 5-5 game, and Ketel Marte drove the first pitch he saw from Payamps off the wall in right field to bring home the phantom runner. Payamps has made three appearances so far this season and been tagged for a run in all three, although two of them were unearned. He carries a 6.75 ERA and 2:1 K:BB through 1.1 innings, and while he recorded 27 combined holds and saves as recently as 2024 for the Brewers, Payamps seems a long way from regular high-leverage duty for Atlanta.