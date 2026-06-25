Braves' Joey Bart: Lifts first homer with new team

Bart went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to San Diego.

Bart was traded to Atlanta from Pittsburgh last Thursday and has played in four games with his new team. He collected his first two hits for Atlanta, including a sixth-inning homer that accounted for the club's only runs Wednesday. On the year, the catcher is batting .246 with a .665 OPS, three homers, nine RBI, 10 runs scored and a double over 25 contests. Bart is likely to fill a backup role behind Drake Baldwin, though with Baldwin struggling lately, Bart could poach some starts against left-handed pitchers.