Wendle cleared waivers Wednesday and was sent outright to Triple-A Gwinnett, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Wendle signed a big-league contract with Atlanta on Friday, but he was DFA'd three days later without playing in a game and will now join the team's Triple-A affiliate. The 34-year-old infielder has played in 18 games this season for the Mets, slashing .222/.243/.250 across 37 plate appearances.