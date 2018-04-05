Wentz will begin the season with High-A Florida, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

The 20-year-old dominated at Low-A last season, posting a 2.60 ERA and 152:46 K:BB in 131.2 innings, so it's no surprise to see him take the next step up the ladder. The Braves' No. 9 fantasy prospect has a lot of arms ahead of him in the pipeline, but if Wentz starts to add velocity to his low-90s fastball -- as he was projected to do when he was drafted 40th overall in 2017 -- the left-hander could still make a quick ascent to the majors.