Wentz adjusted the grip on his cutter last month, which he says has fueled his recent form, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old southpaw struggled earlier in the season for the Pirates and Twins, but since Atlanta claimed him off the waiver wire July 11, Wentz has delivered a 1.50 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB over 18 innings and four appearances (three starts). "Joey's been great," manager Brian Snitker said after Wednesday's game, in which Wentz blanked the Royals over 6.2 innings. "It's just been about getting him stretched out, and now he is. He's just kind of quietly doing a really, really good job for us. And we're in a situation because we were looking for starters." Wentz's mediocre big-league track record still outweighs his July numbers, but if his cutter has become a true out pitch, he might finally begin to live up to his draft pedigree after being the 40th overall selection in the 2016 First-Year Player Draft.