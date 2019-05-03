Braves' Joey Wentz: Dazzles at Double-A
Wentz allowed a hit and a walk through seven scoreless innings while striking out five for Double-A Mississippi on Thursday.
The southpaw was perfect through six innings before finally walking a batter in the seventh. Wentz has had an erratic start to the year in his first look at Double-A, posting a 4.13 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 23:11 K:BB through 24 innings, but this performance gives a glimpse of his upside. Still only 21 years old, Atlanta has no reason to rush Wentz up the ladder, but if his development continues he could put himself in consideration for a big-league debut in 2020.
