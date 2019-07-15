Wentz gave up one run on three hits and two walks over 5.2 innings for Double-A Mississippi on Sunday. He struck out eight.

It's been an up and down season for the 21-year-old lefty, as reflected in his 4.34 ERA and 1.30 WHIP, but something seems to have clicked for Wentz over his last four starts. He's posted a sparkling 1.03 ERA and 35:11 K:BB through 24.1 innings over that stretch, striking out at least eight batters in each start, and if he can maintain that kind of dominance he could get his feet wet at Triple-A before the year is through.