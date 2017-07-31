Wentz allowed two runs on three hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out eight for Low-A Rome in Sunday's win over Asheville.

Both runs scored on solo homers, but otherwise Wentz was impressive once again, putting the finishing touches on a dominant July that saw the 19-year-old lefty post a 1.03 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 44:10 K:BB in 35 innings over six starts. In an extremely deep Braves farm system Wentz is only ranked 14th among the team's fantasy prospects (and ninth among their pitchers), but his electric fastball and developing offspeed offerings still mark him as a potential mid-rotation arm in the majors.