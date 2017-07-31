Braves' Joey Wentz: Fans eight for Low-A Rome on Sunday
Wentz allowed two runs on three hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out eight for Low-A Rome in Sunday's win over Asheville.
Both runs scored on solo homers, but otherwise Wentz was impressive once again, putting the finishing touches on a dominant July that saw the 19-year-old lefty post a 1.03 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 44:10 K:BB in 35 innings over six starts. In an extremely deep Braves farm system Wentz is only ranked 14th among the team's fantasy prospects (and ninth among their pitchers), but his electric fastball and developing offspeed offerings still mark him as a potential mid-rotation arm in the majors.
More News
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...