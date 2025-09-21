Wentz came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Tigers, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out seven.

The southpaw left the mound after 84 pitches (55 strikes) in line for his sixth win, but the bullpen let the lead slip away before Atlanta's offense rallied late. Wentz's performances have been erratic since joining the rotation, and over his last eight starts he's failed to complete five innings four times, leading to a 5.64 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 37:14 K:BB through 36.2 innings during that span. He's scheduled to take the bump one more time in 2025, at home next weekend against the Pirates.