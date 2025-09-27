Wentz (5-7) took the loss Friday against Pittsburgh, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out three.

Wentz didn't go out on a high note against a soft Pittsburgh lineup in his final appearance of 2025, working his second-shortest outing since becoming a starter in mid-July. The eight hits represented his second-most allowed of the season, though the southpaw at least managed to toss three scoreless frames between a four-run Pirates second inning. Wentz spent time with three different teams this year, and he'll close the campaign with an uninspiring 5.60 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 92:43 K:BB over 98 frames (13 starts).