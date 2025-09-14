Wentz did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Astros, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out five.

It's the third straight start that Wentz has failed to make it past the fourth inning, though Sunday's outing is certainly a step in the right direction after he was tagged for eight runs (six earned) in just 2.1 frames his last time out against the Mariners. Overall, Wentz is 3-5 with a 4.75 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 54:19 K:BB across 55 innings with Atlanta this season.