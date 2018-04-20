Wentz tossed five scoreless innings Thursday for High-A Florida in a 3-2 loss to St. Lucie, scattering three hits and striking out six.

Occasionally overlooked in a Braves system flush with high-upside pitching prospects, Wentz is doing his best to stand out from the crowd through the early part of 2018, posting a 0.64 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB through his first 14 innings at High-A. The 20-year-old left-hander spent all of last year with Low-A Rome despite his success, and the organization has no reason to rush him up the ladder, but if he continues dominating the Florida State League then a midseason promotion to Double-A could be in the cards.