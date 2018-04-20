Braves' Joey Wentz: Hot start at High-A continues Thursday
Wentz tossed five scoreless innings Thursday for High-A Florida in a 3-2 loss to St. Lucie, scattering three hits and striking out six.
Occasionally overlooked in a Braves system flush with high-upside pitching prospects, Wentz is doing his best to stand out from the crowd through the early part of 2018, posting a 0.64 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB through his first 14 innings at High-A. The 20-year-old left-hander spent all of last year with Low-A Rome despite his success, and the organization has no reason to rush him up the ladder, but if he continues dominating the Florida State League then a midseason promotion to Double-A could be in the cards.
More News
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...