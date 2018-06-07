Wentz (undisclosed) has not pitched since May 11.

He got pounded in his last outing, almost a month ago, giving up five runs on two hits and six walks in just 1.2 innings, so it seems like he probably suffered an injury during that outing. The nature of the injury and timetable for his return are unclear. He has a 3.77 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 23:19 K:BB in 28.2 innings for High-A Florida.

