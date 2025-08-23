Wentz (4-4) took the loss Friday against the Mets, allowing six runs on nine hits and two walks in 3.1 innings. He struck out three.

It was one of the worst outings of the year for Wentz, who tied a season high in runs allowed and set a season worst in hits allowed. The 3.1 innings were also the left-hander's fewest in a start this season. With Chris Sale (ribs) on a rehab assignment, Wentz could soon be a candidate to revert back to the bullpen. Wentz has a 3.94 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 34:14 K:BB over 38 frames for Atlanta, and his next appearance tentatively lines up to come on the road against the division-rival Marlins.