Wentz (5-5) took the loss Tuesday against the Cubs, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk in four-plus innings. He struck out eight.

The season-high eight strikeouts salvaged what was a poor showing overall by Wentz. Although he generated a strong 13 whiffs Tuesday, the southpaw gave up at least four runs for the second time in his last three outings. Wentz still has a respectable 3.88 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 47:17 K:BB over 48.2 innings since joining Atlanta, though he's tentatively scheduled for another tough matchup against these same Cubs early next week.