Wentz (2-2) took the loss Friday against the Rangers, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk in 4.1 innings. He struck out six.

Wentz set a season high in strikeouts, and he also managed to throw a season-high 81 pitches. The 27-year-old left-hander appears close to being fully stretched out to take on a starter's workload, which should enhance his streaming appeal in deeper leagues when he's set for a favorable matchup. Wentz owns a 5.56 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 42:23 K:BB across 45.1 frames, and he's next tentatively lined up to face a Royals team with an .888 OPS versus left-handed pitching since the start of July.