Wentz (2-3) took the loss Tuesday as Atlanta fell 7-2 to the Brewers, coughing up five runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

Most of the damage off the southpaw came in the third inning, when Milwaukee strung together four singles -- two of which didn't leave the infield -- along with a walk, a stolen base and a wild pitch to cross the plate four times. Despite the stumble, Wentz has a 3.09 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 24:7 K:BB over his first 23.1 innings with Atlanta, and the team's injury-ravaged rotation has no better options to take a turn every fifth day. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which is scheduled to come at home this weekend against the Marlins.