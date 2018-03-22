Play

Manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday that Camargo (back/oblique) will open the season on the disabled list, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Camargo has been sidelined with a sore back and oblique for more than a week, and while the Braves were hoping that he would be ready to go for the start of the season, it appears the 24-year-old simply ran out of time to get up to speed before Opening Day. He recently began hitting off of a tee and running the bases, but Camargo remains without a firm timetable for his recovery. In the meantime, Rio Ruiz will likely step in as the team's starting third baseman until Camargo is healthy.

