Camargo, who hit a home run off Yankees prospect Deivi Garcia in Friday's Grapefruit League game, is the favorite in the third-base job battle with Austin Riley, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

This sounds like an educated guess from Bowman. We already know Camargo will make the 26-man roster, getting some occassional starts at the hot corner while serving as the backup at second base and shortstop, but it sounds like he could also just win the third base job outright. Riley has produced a couple long line drives while going 2-for-10 with just one strikeout thus far and is the much more appealing fantasy option due to his big power potential, but Camargo could become useful in deep leagues if he enters the season as close to an everyday player.