Camargo (oblique) is heading to High-A Florida for rehab games, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Camargo battled a sore back and oblique throughout much of spring training. He'll appear in at least a pair of games for Florida before returning to the Braves. He's expected to take over as the Braves' primary third baseman when he returns, bumping Ryan Flaherty from the starting lineup.