Braves' Johan Camargo: Heads to bench for Game 1 of twin bill
Camargo is out of the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Mets.
Camargo will cede duties at third base to Rio Ruiz, who will draw his third straight start at the position. Because Camargo possesses the versatility to play all over the infield, he still looks to have a path to stable at-bats over the final week of the season, making him a decent option for fantasy owners searching for help in the batting-average department.
