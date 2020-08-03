Camargo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's win against the Mets.
Camargo hasn't been very productive at the plate over the start of the season, but he provided an insurance run in the fourth inning Sunday with his first home run of the season. The 26-year-old has a .642 OPS with two extra-base hits and one RBI over his first eight games this year.
