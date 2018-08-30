Camargo went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, two runs scored and a walk in Wednesday's loss to the Rays.

Camargo came up with a game-tying three-run homer in the first inning and would end up reaching base safely four times in all in this one. The 24-year-old has been enjoying a solid August, slashing .308/.351/.452 with 11 extra-base hits and 17 RBI in the month.