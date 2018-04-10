Braves' Johan Camargo: Moves rehab to Triple-A
Camargo (oblique) shifted his rehab assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, MLB.com reports. The 24-year-old started at third base and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Gwinnett's 4-2 loss to Durham.
Camargo had previously appeared in two games for High-A Florida as part of the rehab assignment and tentatively appears on track to come off the 10-day disabled list later this week. It's not believed that Camargo has suffered any setbacks with his strained right oblique since beginning the rehab assignment, but the Braves can afford to take things slowly with him given how well Ryan Flaherty has fared as the team's everyday third baseman thus far. Flaherty has slashed .375/.474/.500 through nine games, though his middling track record as a hitter over parts of seven MLB seasons suggests that major regression is coming. Expect Flaherty to eventually fade into a utility role and open up regular at-bats for Camargo at the hot corner.
