Braves' Johan Camargo: Not in lineup Tuesday
Camargo is not starting Tuesday against the Phillies.
Camargo is reportedly the Braves' primary third baseman now that Jose Bautista has been released, but that doesn't mean he'll start every day. Ryan Flaherty will get the start Tuesday, while Austin Riley looms at Triple-A. Camargo will likely have to improve on his .209 batting average if he's to keep his job, though his 16:14 BB:K is certainly an encouraging sign.
More News
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Takes over as everyday third baseman•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Day off Monday•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: On base four times Thursday•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Gets start at shortstop Friday•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Headed for utility role•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Set for first start•
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...