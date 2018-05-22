Camargo is not starting Tuesday against the Phillies.

Camargo is reportedly the Braves' primary third baseman now that Jose Bautista has been released, but that doesn't mean he'll start every day. Ryan Flaherty will get the start Tuesday, while Austin Riley looms at Triple-A. Camargo will likely have to improve on his .209 batting average if he's to keep his job, though his 16:14 BB:K is certainly an encouraging sign.