Braves' Johan Camargo: Out of Friday's lineup
Camargo is out of Friday's lineup against the Dodgers.
He has started the last 11 games, hitting .209/.306/.442 with three home runs and a 10:5 K:BB in 43 at-bats over that stretch. Ryan Flaherty will start at the hot corner, hitting eighth.
