Play

Camargo is not in the lineup against the Marlins on Friday.

Camargo will spend a third straight game out of the starting nine as Rio Ruiz gets the nod at third base for Friday's affair. Over the club's last 10 games, Camargo is hitting .217/.250/.261 with three RBI in 23 at-bats.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast