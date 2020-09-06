site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Johan Camargo: Out of lineup Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Camargo is not starting Sunday against the Nationals.
Camargo has swung the bat well of late, collecting eight hits in his last 27 at-bats. However, he'll get a day off Sunday, with Adeiny Hechavarria taking his place at second base and batting ninth.
