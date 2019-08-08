Camargo is not in the starting lineup Thursday against the Marlins.

Charlie Culberson will start at shortstop and hit eighth against right-hander Elieser Hernandez. Camargo will rest for the second time in three days after making 12 consecutive starts. The 25-year-old switch-hitter is just 2-for-17 in his last five starts and is slashing .230/.274/.331 against righties.