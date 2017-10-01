Braves' Johan Camargo: Out of Sunday's lineup
Camargo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
Camargo will make his way to the bench for the final game of the regular season. Rio Ruiz will draw the start at third base in his stead, batting sixth.
