Camargo is not in the lineup versus Washington on Thursday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Camargo will receive a breather for the first time since the All-Star break as Charlie Culberson gets the nod at third base during the series finale. Dating back to the start of the second half, Camargo is hitting .277/.319/.523 with four home runs and 11 RBI in 17 games.

