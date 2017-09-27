Braves' Johan Camargo: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Camargo is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Mets.
He has continued to surprise in his rookie season, and is hitting .315/.339/.444 with one home run and just seven strikeouts in 54 at-bats this month. Rio Ruiz will start at the hot corner and hit fifth. Camargo and Ruiz will likely enter spring training competing to be the starting third baseman in 2018, unless the Braves look for an upgrade outside the organization.
