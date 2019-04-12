Braves' Johan Camargo: Records first home
Camargo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Mets.
Camargo took Steven Matz deep in the second inning for his first homer of the season. After appearing primarily as a pinch-hitter for the first week of the season, Camargo has started four consecutive games. While he has only two hits in 14 at-bats in that span, he does have a home run, four RBI and three runs scored.
