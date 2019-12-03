Braves' John Ryan Murphy: Fails to ink deal with Atlanta
Murphy was non-tendered by the Braves on Monday.
Murphy appeared in 26 games during the 2019 season across stops with Arizona and Atlanta. He struggled to a .175 average to go with four home runs and seven RBI.
