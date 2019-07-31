Braves' John Ryan Murphy: Traded to Atlanta
Murphy was sent from Arizona to Atlanta in exchange for cash considerations Wednesday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Murphy is currently at the Triple-A level with the Diamondbacks and will presumably remain there following the trade. The move is a classic August trade that now gets made on July 31 with the removal of the separate waiver trade deadline. Murphy has hit .177/.250/.419 this season and .219/.265/.357 over parts of seven major-league seasons. He'll be little more than injury insurance for the Braves.
