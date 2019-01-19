Aro agreed Thursday with the Braves on a minor-league contract, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The 28-year-old had a cup of coffee in the big leagues with Seattle in 2016 but has pitched exclusively at the Triple-A level the past two seasons. As a member of Triple-A El Paso in the Padres organization in 2018, Aro accrued a 3.89 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 44 frames. He'll likely function as a depth arm for Atlanta during the upcoming season and is a long shot to surface in the big leagues.

