Braves' Jonathan Aro: Reaches deal with Atlanta
Aro agreed Thursday with the Braves on a minor-league contract, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The 28-year-old had a cup of coffee in the big leagues with Seattle in 2016 but has pitched exclusively at the Triple-A level the past two seasons. As a member of Triple-A El Paso in the Padres organization in 2018, Aro accrued a 3.89 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 44 frames. He'll likely function as a depth arm for Atlanta during the upcoming season and is a long shot to surface in the big leagues.
More News
-
Padres' Jonathan Aro: Signs NRI deal with Padres•
-
Mariners' Jonathan Aro: Suspended 50 games•
-
Mariners' Jonathan Aro: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Mariners' Jonathan Aro: Clears waivers Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Jonathan Aro: Designated for assignment•
-
Mariners' Jonathan Aro: Optioned to Triple-A Tacoma•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
Who are the prospects worth knowing in Fantasy Baseball? Scott White shares his top 100, taking...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...