Braves' Jonny Venters: Back from IL
Venters (calf) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday.
Venters looked strong in his last rehab outing with Triple-A Gwinnett, and he'll return to the big-league club upon his activation. He had a rough start to the 2019 campaign, allowing six runs and striking out five over 2.2 innings of relief work, but he'll aim to get back on track now that he's returned to health.
